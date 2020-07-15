BOSTON (AP) — The state’s congressional delegation is calling on U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar to extend the COVID-19 public health emergency declaration that is set to expire on July 25.
The all-Democratic delegation — led by U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III — wrote a letter to Azar on Wednesday arguing that the emergency declaration should be extended until the end of the pandemic, calling it “a lifeline for Massachusetts.”
“This determination ensured that Massachusetts would be able to furnish healthcare services they otherwise would not,” the delegation wrote of the initial declaration. “It enabled the Commonwealth to waive certain Medicare, Medicaid, and CHIP requirements, expand the healthcare workforce, and implement critical programs, such as the expansion for telemedicine services.”
The letter was also signed by U.S. Sen. Edward Markey and U.S. Reps. Richard Neal, James McGovern, Lori Trahan, Katherine Clark, Seth Moulton, Ayanna Pressley, Stephen Lynch and William Keating.