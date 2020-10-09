Connecticut city OKs renaming sewage plant for John Oliver

This video frame grab shows John Oliver from his "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" program on HBO on Aug. 30. On Aug. 22, Danbury, Connecticut, Mayor Mark Boughton announced a tongue-in-cheek move posted on his Facebook page to rename Danbury's local sewage treatment plant after Oliver following the comedian's expletive-filled rant about the city. Oliver then offered to donate $55,000 to charity if the city actually followed through with it. On Thursday, Oct. 8, the Danbury City Council voted 18-1 to rename the sewage plant after the comedian. (HBO via AP)