Court orders FDA to assess environmental impact of GM salmon

This photo shows the first batch of bioengineered Atlantic salmon eggs in an incubation tray at AquaBounty Technologies' facility in Albany, Indiana, on June 16, 2019. On Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, a federal court judge ordered the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to conduct an environmental assessment of genetically modified salmon that he said was required for the agency's approval of the fish. But U.S. District Court Judge Vince Chhabria did not vacate the FDAâ€™s approval of the salmon for human consumption in the meantime, because he said the risk for near-term environmental harm is low. (Michael Conroy/AP file photo)