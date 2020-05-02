Epstein frequented Harvard, had own office, report finds

A report released Friday, May 1, 2020, by Harvard University found that Jeffrey Epstein visited its campus more than 40 times after his 2008 sex crimes conviction and was given his own office. The school accepted $9 million from Epstein before his conviction but barred additional donations after that. Epstein was found unresponsive in a New York jail cell on Aug. 10, 2019, and was pronounced dead in a hospital that day. (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File)