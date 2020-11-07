FDA panel urges rejection of experimental Alzheimer's drug

David A. White/Biogen/A scientist works on Alzheimer's disease research in a laboratory at Biogen's headquarters in Cambridge, Mass., on Dec. 12, 2019. On Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, a panel of outside experts met to advise the Food and Drug Administration on the drug, called aducanumab from Biogen Inc. and Japan's Eisai Co. The drug does not cure or reverse Alzheimer's; the claim is that it modestly slows the rate of decline.