The first baby whales of the season that belong to a critically endangered species have been born off Georgia and Florida.
The rare North Atlantic right whales were spotted on Dec. 4 and Dec. 7, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said.
The whales number only 366. The North Atlantic right whale population peaked at 481 in 2011, but has been in steep decline since, with 218 deaths and only 103 births. That stretch includes the declared "unusual mortality event" in which 42 of the whales died between 2017 and now.
NOAA Fisheries estimates there are fewer than 100 breeding North Atlantic right whale females still alive.
The whale calves were spotted swimming with their mothers off Cumberland Island, Georgia, and Vilano Beach, Florida, NOAA said.
The whales arrive in New England waters to feed in the late winter and early spring, congregating on Stellwagen Bank, a fishing ground located about 15 miles southeast of Gloucester, and off Cape Cod.
The right whale population was decimated during the commercial whaling era. They now face threats such as ship collisions and entanglement in fishing gear.
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.