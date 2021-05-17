Free offices with a view: 4 lighthouses, courtesy of feds

Fishermen cast on the rocky shore at the Beavertail Lighthouse, the third-oldest lighthouse in America, at the tip of Beavertail State Park, on Narragansett Bay, in Jamestown, Rhode Island, on July 7, 2006. The federal government's General Services Administration announced the U.S. Coast Guard has decided it no longer needs four of the nation's most storied and picturesque lighthouses, including the Beavertail Lighthouse. The government says it'll make the historic lighthouses and their outbuildings available at no cost to federal, state and local agencies; nonprofit organizations; educational and community development agencies; or groups devoted to parks, recreation, culture, or historic preservation. (Stew Milne/AP file photo)