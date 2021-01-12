Harvard cuts ties with Rep. Stefanik over voter fraud claims

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., asks questions during a public impeachment hearing in Washington regarding President Donald Trump's efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents on Nov. 21, 2019. Stefanik has been removed from a panel at Harvard University for making comments that perpetuated Trump's baseless claims of widespread voter fraud, the school announced Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)