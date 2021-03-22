High court won't hear fishermen's case against ocean monument

NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration and Research/File photo/Corals grow on Mytilus Seamount off the coast of New England in the North Atlantic Ocean. The Supreme Court ruled Monday, March 22, 2021, that it will not consider a fishing group's attempt to challenge the creation of the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument, which became the first national ocean monument in the Atlantic when President Barack Obama created it in 2016.