How risky is eating red meat? New papers provoke controversy

ELISE AMENDOLA/AP file photo/A man makes a submarine sandwich with mortadella, cooked salami, ham, Genoa salami and sweet capicola at a Massachusetts delicatessen. An international team of researchers is questioning the advice to limit red and processed meats, saying the link to cancer and heart disease is weak. Their conclusions were swiftly attacked by a group of prominent U.S. scientists who tried to stop publication of the research, arguing it sends the wrong message.