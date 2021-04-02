Hulu to produce, release '1619 Project' documentary series

Hulu, Oprah Winfrey, left, and Lionsgate are partnering with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones to adapt The New York Times' 1619 Project, right, for film and television. Roger Ross Williams, an Academy Award-winning director for his film "Music by Prudence," will oversee and produce the series, it was announced Thursday. (AP Photo, left, and The New York Times via AP)