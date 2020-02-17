ICE plan to redeploy border agents draws criticism

BOSTON — Immigrant advocates are slamming the Trump administration's decision to redeploy tactical units from the U.S.-Mexico border to crack down on illegal immigration in Boston and other "sanctuary" cities.
The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency plans to shift about 100 law enforcement officials assigned to the Border Patrol Tactical Unit, or BORTAC, to so-called sanctuary cities, including Boston, that limit cooperation with federal immigration enforcement operations.
The federal agency has said the tactical units will conduct "high-risk operations" targeting undocumented individuals with extensive criminal records who are known to be violent. The deployment of the specially trained teams will run from February through May in Boston, New York, Los Angeles and other major U.S. cities that have "hindered" immigration enforcement, according to published reports.
The move is the latest escalation of President Donald Trump's feud with states and cities that provide added protection to illegal immigrants and refuse to cooperate with federal officials.
In Massachusetts, which has several sanctuary communities, the move is prompting a backlash among the state's elected officials and immigration rights groups who say it will instill fresh fears in immigrant communities such as Salem and Lawrence that have been the subject of recent crackdowns.
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh pushed back against the planned deployment, saying the Trump administration's policies "sowing division and fear are ultimately counterproductive."
"Boston is one of the safest cities in America, proving every day that it’s possible to decrease crime while being a city that is welcoming to everyone," Walsh posted on social media.
A call to scrap plans
Eva Millona, executive director of the Massachusetts Immigrant Refugee Advocacy Coalition, called ICE's deployment "unwarranted" and said it will make communities less safe.
"We hope that this deployment is mostly a publicity stunt, and we won’t see aggressive, paramilitary operations in our communities, which would be dangerous and deeply traumatic," she said. "We call on our elected officials and law enforcement to defend our right to protect our communities in accordance with Massachusetts laws and values."
In a letter to the Trump administration, U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey demanded that federal officials scrap the plans, calling them "unnecessary, unwelcome and dangerous."
"The specter of heavily armed, military-like personnel in our cities will accomplish one thing: provoke fear," the two Massachusetts Democrats wrote. "The real explanation for this deployment appears to be that President Trump and his administration are attempting to punish American cities that reject his misguided immigration policies."
The lawmakers point out that the timing of the operation, which coincides with taking of the 2020 Census count, "raises the possibility that some part of the motivation for your show of force — and the effect of this deployment — will be to suppress census participation by immigrant communities and people of color."
Trump has vowed to crack down on sanctuary communities since taking office four years ago. In 2017, then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions sent letters to 29 cities, counties or states considered to have adopted "sanctuary policies," saying those policies may violate federal law and threatening to withhold law enforcement grants.
In his State of the Union address, Trump ramped up the rhetoric by accusing Democratic-controlled states and cities of harboring undocumented immigrants who commit serious crimes.
Still, Trump's crackdown has been blunted by a series of federal and state court rulings that local police cannot hold people at the behest of immigration agents. Last year, the state Supreme Judicial Court similarly ruled that local police don't have the power to detain people on immigration charges unless they also face criminal charges. The court ruled that local police cannot cooperate if ICE asks for someone to be held until its agents arrive, but the court said the Legislature has the power to require that.
In response to the ruling, Gov. Charlie Baker filed legislation seeking to authorize, but not require, state and local law enforcement to honor specific ICE detainers for "aliens who pose a threat to public safety." Lawmakers haven’t taken up his proposal.
ICE in Bay State
Immigrant rights groups say giving police authority to cooperate with immigration agents makes communities less safe, dissuading people from reporting crime for fear of deportation.
Opponents of such policies say police should be working with federal authorities instead of blocking criminals from arrest and deportation. Hardliners argue that immigrants who have committed major crimes in Massachusetts and elsewhere have gotten away because ICE agents weren’t able to detain them.
In fiscal year 2019, ICE's Boston division, which oversees six states, made 2,469 administrative arrests in fiscal 2019, or about 15% fewer than the previous fiscal year, according to the federal agency’s annual report.
Sanctuary policies vary widely by community, and many are aimed at preventing local law enforcement from acting as immigration agents. Under Salem's "Sanctuary for Peace" ordinance, upheld by voters in 2017, authorities do not question people's immigration status during routine interactions, such as when someone calls the police or another city department. However, the ordinance does not prevent police from cooperating with immigration officials in criminal matters.
Lawrence's policy, approved by the City Council in 2015, directs police not to cooperate with immigration agents seeking illegal immigrants unless they have criminal warrants.
Nationally more than 700 local and state governments have adopted policies limiting cooperation with federal requests to detain individuals for possible deportation. More than 160 have prohibited officers from even asking people about their immigration status, according to the Immigrant Legal Resource Center.
On Beacon Hill, Democratic lawmakers are weighing a so-called "Safe Communities Act" that declares Massachusetts a sanctuary state but still honors detainers for criminal suspects.
Baker has said he doesn’t oppose cities and towns that adopt sanctuary policies, but he’s threatened to veto the sanctuary state bill if it reaches his desk.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.
