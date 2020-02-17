ICE plan to redeploy border agents draws criticism

JIM MUSTIAN/Associated Press/Matthew Albence, right, the acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, speaks during a news conference Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in New York. The country's top immigration official blamed the "sanctuary policies" of New York City on Friday for the sexual assault and killing of a 92-year-old woman, while the mayor's office decried such rhetoric as "fear, hate and attempts to divide." ICE plans to shift about 100 law enforcement officials assigned to the Border Patrol Tactical Unit, or BORTAC, to so-called sanctuary cities, including Boston, that limit cooperation with federal immigration enforcement operations.