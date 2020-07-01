Interfaith group: No Buddhist or Hindu statues in nightclubs

The headquarters of Live Nation is viewed Monday, June 29, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. America's nightclubs are largely closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, but that isn't stopping an interfaith coalition from launching a campaign to stop what organizers call the "disrespectful" use of Buddhist and Hindu statues as upscale decor. Representatives of the Buddhist, Hindu, Jain, Jewish and Christian traditions have formed an improbable alliance to end the practice, starting with upmarket clubs in Boston and other cities that are managed by Live Nation, a Beverly Hills, California-based entertainment conglomerate. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)