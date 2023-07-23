JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is still recovering in a hospital after an emergency heart procedure, as tens of thousands of supporters and opponents of his judicial overhaul plan hold rival rallies ahead of a key vote.
Netanyahu’s sudden hospitalization for the implant of a pacemaker on Sunday added another dizzying twist to an already dramatic series of events that have bitterly divided his country and are certain to shape Israel’s future.
Monday’s vote in parliament is expected to approve the first major piece of legislation in the contentious plan.
In a short video statement from the hospital, Netanyahu, 73, held out the possibility of a compromise with his opponents. But he also said he planned on attending Monday's vote in parliament.