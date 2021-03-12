J-Rod done: Lopez, Rodriguez call off 2-year engagement

Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Windy. Showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.