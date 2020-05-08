Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Rain likely. Low 38F. SE winds shifting to NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 38F. SE winds shifting to NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.