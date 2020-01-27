'Joe can win,' Moulton says  

SALEM — Congressman Seth Moulton has endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden in his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination.
“There’s no better preparation for the White House than the decades Joe Biden has spent serving the country, especially his eight years as vice president," the Salem Democrat said Monday in a statement.
"In this complicated time at home and around the world, Joe Biden has the experience and judgment not just to win in November, but to lead our nation after he does — by fighting for opportunity, equality, and security like he’s done his whole career," Moulton said.
Moulton, 41, a Marine Corps veteran of four tours during the Iraq War, has described Biden as a mentor. Biden supported Moulton in 2014, after the Marblehead native unseated former nine-term Salem Congressman John Tierney in the 6th District Democratic primary.
That October, Biden appeared at a rally for Moulton and spoke before a crowd of 300 supporters at the Lynn YMCA.
“You need someone who is going to stand up for you and say, ‘Enough is enough,'" Biden said at the rally.
At the time, Moulton was in a tight race against former state Sen. Richard Tisei, a Wakefield Republican, and independent Chris Stockwell in the general election. The race drew national attention over the broader question over the control of Congress by Republicans and Democrats.
Moulton also received a congratulatory call from Biden after he won the 6th District congressional seat in November 2014.
"When I launched a longshot bid for Congress in 2014 and won a tough primary, Vice President Biden was the first person to hold a rally for me, and he’s been a friend and mentor ever since," Moulton said.
"His record is one of turning progressive ideas into laws like an assault rifle ban, the Violence Against Women Act, and health care reform that made the country safer and stronger," Moulton said. "Most importantly: Joe can win. Joe Biden will beat Donald Trump and unify our country after four years of the most reckless commander-in-chief in American history.”
Moulton, who campaigned last year for president from April through August before leaving the race, also won some high-profile endorsements back in 2014 from U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, both of whom are also seeking the Democratic presidential nomination.
This year, Moulton is seeking a fourth congressional term but faces challenges from within his own party. Jamie Zahlaway Belsito and Angus McQuilken, both of Topsfield, and Nathaniel Mulcahy of Rockport have all launched 6th District congressional campaigns. Christopher Fisher, also of Rockport, has said he wants to run as an independent.
Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-338-2534, eforman@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at @TannerSalemNews.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.