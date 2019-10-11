Lawyers for marathon bomber say fair trial rights violated

This file photo released April 19, 2013, by the Federal Bureau of Investigation shows Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, convicted and sentenced to death for carrying out the April 15, 2013, Boston Marathon bombing attack that killed three people and injured more than 260. On Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, the Boston Globe reported that Tsarnaev's attorneys, trying to overturn the sentence, said in a new court filing that the jury was not impartial during his trial.