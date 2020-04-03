Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Cloudy and windy with periods of light rain. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy with periods of light rain. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.