Lives Lost: An unassuming maestro of Sunday soundtracks

This undated photo provided by the family in May 2020 shows Joseph Policelli at the piano with his niece Stephanie Mayne. At funerals, he made the organ moan, and at weddings, it thundered in joy. On Christmas, bells twinkled; on Easter, trumpets blasted. He delivered victorious graduation marches and bellowing birthday celebrations, blaring the pipes and vibrating the pews every Sunday in between. He was unassuming, egoless and largely anonymous, but in the lives of generations of Catholics in communities around Massachusetts, Policelli played the soundtrack. He died from COVID-19 on April 27, 2020 at 71. (Family photo via AP)