Local Democrats vote for impeachment inquiry

BOSTON — Members of Congress from Massachusetts were among the House Democrats who voted Thursday to advance their impeachment inquiry of Republican President Donald Trump.
A resolution, authored by U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern, a Worcester Democrat who chairs the powerful House Rules Committee, sets ground rules for open hearings and the questioning of witnesses by members and staff. It passed in a 232-196, party-line vote with just two Democrats voting against it and no Republicans supporting it.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the vote after weeks of GOP claims that the inquiry was illegitimate because the chamber had not voted to formally begin its review.
Rep. Seth Moulton, a Salem Democrat, touted the vote as a historic step that upheld the House’s constitutional role as an independent branch of the government.
"This isn't about politics, it's about defending the U.S. Constitution and our national security," Moulton, a former Marine captain who represents the 6th Congressional District, said in an interview following the vote. "A hundred years from now Americans will look back not on the politics of the day but on whether we did the right thing for the country."
While the move isn't required by the Constitution, Moulton said he believes the action was needed "to bring as much transparency to the process as possible."
Rep. Lori Trahan, a Westford Democrat, also voted in support of the measure and echoed similar sentiments about the significance of the vote.
"It was about holding this administration accountable for the mounting evidence demonstrating a direct violation of the Constitution," Trahan, who represents the Merrimack Valley's 3rd Congressional District, said in a statement. "No American, not even the president, is above the law."
In New Hampshire, at least two members of the state's delegation — Democratic Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas — voted in favor of the impeachment inquiry.
At issue is Trump's telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on July 25, which is one focus of a whistleblower complaint about the president’s activities that have roiled Washington and prompted Democrats to move ahead with an impeachment inquiry.
Congressional Republicans have largely stood by the president and dismissed suggestions that a rough transcript of the call revealed any wrongdoing.
It could be weeks before the House decides whether to vote on actually impeaching Trump. If the House votes for impeachment, the GOP-led Senate would hold a trial, with Chief Justice John Roberts presiding, to decide whether to remove the president from office. A two-thirds vote in the Senate would be required to remove the president from office.
The U.S. Constitution allows Congress to remove presidents before their terms are finished for committing "treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors."
The rules approved Thursday lay out how the House Intelligence Committee — which will be leading the investigation — would transition to public hearings.
Once the inquiry is complete, the Judiciary Committee would then decide whether to recommend that the House impeach Trump.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., accused Democrats of trying to remove Trump "because they are scared they cannot defeat him at the ballot box."
In a statement, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham claimed Trump "has done nothing wrong" and criticized Pelosi and House Democrats for having an "unhinged obsession with this illegitimate impeachment proceeding" that "fails to provide any due process whatsoever."
"The Democrats want to render a verdict without giving the administration a chance to mount a defense. she said. "That is unfair, unconstitutional, and un-American."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com
