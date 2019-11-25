Lottery group settles with winner who sought bigger prize

Iowa Lottery/AP photo/Larry Dawson and his wife, Kathy, claiming their $9.09 million Hot Lotto jackpot in Des Moines in 2011. A national lottery group rocked by an insider's jackpot-rigging conspiracy has settled a lawsuit brought by the Iowa grandfather who said the $9 million prize he won in 2011 should have been nearly three times as big. The Multi-State Lottery Association and Dawson informed a judge of the settlement this month, cancelling a trial that had been scheduled to begin next week in Des Moines, Iowa.