Marine sea tank sinks with 16 aboard; 1 dead, 8 missing

U.S. soldiers land with an amphibious assault vehicle (AAV) during a U.S.-Thai joint military exercise titled "Cobra Gold" on Hat Yao beach in Chonburi province, eastern Thailand, in this Feb. 16, 2019, file photo. A training accident off the coast of Southern California in an AAV similar to this one has taken the life of one Marine, injured two others and left eight missing Thursday. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)