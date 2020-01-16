BOSTON — U.S. Sens. Edward Markey and Elizabeth Warren took opposite sides Thursday when the U.S. Senate voted to approve a new trade deal with Mexico and Canada, with Markey joining nine other senators voting in opposition.
Markey said he could not support the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement because it is "a profound environmental and climate failure" that doesn't include climate policy as a consideration in trade policy.
Warren previously said she would vote for the trade deal because it makes improvements over NAFTA that will help workers.
The U.S. Senate voted 89-10 on Thursday to approve the deal first proposed by President Donald Trump and his administration. Senators who voted with Markey included Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.
The Massachusetts delegation in the U.S. House was similarly split on the USMCA when that branch voted to approve the trade deal in December. U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy, who is challenging Markey for his U.S. Senate seat this year, and Reps. James McGovern and Ayanna Pressley opposed the USMCA.
U.S. Rep. Richard Neal of Springfield was hailed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as "a maestro" for his work on the deal, and Reps. Lori Trahan, Katherine Clark, Seth Moulton, Steve Lynch and Bill Keating joined him in voting to approve the pact.
Gov. Charlie Baker had been calling for the new deal's ratification.
Massachusetts and Canada did $10.3 billion in bilateral trade in 2018, including the exportation of machinery, aircraft engines and medical equipment that supports over 200 Canadian-owned companies in Massachusetts and 20,000 direct jobs, Baker told congressional leaders last year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.