Massachusetts is among the vast majority of states pursuing a newly announced anti-trust investigation into Google.
A spokesman for Attorney General Maura Healey confirmed to the News Service that Massachusetts is among the states behind the bipartisan effort, and is focused on the tech company's advertising.
"Online advertising is everywhere. This investigation is about whether that market is fair and open to all. We hope that Google will cooperate in the states' investigation," Healey said in a statement.
Fifty attorneys general launched the investigation with an announcement on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court building.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton called it a probe into Google's "overarching control of online advertising markets and search traffic that may have led to anticompetitive behavior that harms consumers."
State experts will work with federal authorities "to assess competitive conditions for online services and ensure that Americans have access to free digital markets." Said Paxton: "There is nothing wrong with a business becoming the biggest game in town if it does so through free market competition, but we have seen evidence that Google's business practices may have undermined consumer choice, stifled innovation, violated users' privacy, and put Google in control of the flow and dissemination of online information."
According to The Hill, Alabama and California are the only states not participating in the investigation, while both Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., have signed on.
