Moulton: 'A bright future ahead' under Biden, Harris

U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton called the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris an "extraordinary moment in history, but extraordinary because it was ordinary."
"It showed that democracy has prevailed, tradition has carried on, despite President Biden's predecessor's effort to upset it," Moulton said Wednesday shortly after attending the inauguration in Washington, D.C. "I think all of us believe America has a bright future ahead — and we weren't always sure of that in the past four years."
Moulton, a Democrat from Salem, was among the few people, including members of Congress, allowed to attend the ceremony at the U.S. Capitol, which two weeks earlier was attacked by insurrectionists urged on by now-former President Donald Trump.
On Wednesday, Moulton sat right in the middle of the inaugural crowd in chairs set up on the Capitol steps. He said he normally would have brought his wife, Liz, as a guest, but decided not to due to security concerns. He noted that his wife is also eight-and-a-half months pregnant.
The inauguration went off without incident, and Moulton said he felt safe throughout.
"They really locked this place down," he said. "That's sad for our democracy that Washington had to become a fortress to insure a peaceful transition of power, but I know the Biden/Harris administration will make America safer and more unified and hopefully we'll never have to have this many troops in Washington again."
Moulton said the crowd was seated farther away from the president than in past inaugurations due to COVID-19.
"It was odd that there were so few people there," he said. "Being there in person almost had the feeling of a congressional event rather than a national event because it was mostly just members of Congress."
Moulton, who endorsed Biden after dropping out of the presidential race in 2019, said the new president "said all the right things" in his speech, in which he promised to unite the country after four years of division and acrimony.
"He talked about unity but he also talked about truth," Moulton said. "He said he will be a president for all Americans, not just those who voted for him. I think he's the perfect person for this time."
Moulton noted there was also "so much energy and enthusiasm and outright joy" for Harris, who became the first female, Black and South Asian vice president.
"Every time she was announced or did something on stage there was so much warmth in the crowd because we recognized what a historic first this was for this country," he said.
Moulton also called Amanda Gorman, the 22-year-old national youth poet laureate who recited a poem at the inauguration, "extraordinary."
"She may have shown up the president," he said.
While Moulton supported Biden's call for unity, he also said there must be accountability for Trump and other Republicans who incited the attack on the Capitol.
"You don't achieve unity by sweeping trouble under the rug," Moulton said.
"There's a lot of work to do," he added. "We in Congress are going to play an important role in helping and supporting the Biden administration and serving the American people — helping to better tackle the pandemic, better distribute the vaccine, deliver relief to people and small businesses who are struggling, and tackle the perennial challenges of our country like racial justice, health care, climate change, infrastructure. There's a lot of work to do."
