Moulton's Serve America PAC back on track

SALEM — Salem Congressman Seth Moulton relaunched his Serve America PAC this week, in an effort to back veteran and service-driven Democratic candidates in the 2020 election cycle.
Moulton started the political organization in advance of the 2018 midterms to support military veterans and those considered service-driven, next generation candidates seeking federal, state and local office.
In an interview Thursday, Moulton said he reactivated Serve America because its mission remains relevant.
"We need more service-oriented leaders in Congress," those who put country over politics, he said.
Moulton, who embarked on a presidential run last year before ending his campaign in August, said, "I met people all over the country who want to see more service-oriented people elected to higher office."
In the 2018 election cycle, Serve America raised about $7.5 million, according to the organization and the Federal Election Commission.
Of that, more than $2.5 million was raised for the Serve America PAC, just over $4.7 million was received by the Serve America Victory Fund, and more than $206,000 was raised by the Serve America Women's Victory Fund.
The Serve America Victory Fund is a joint fundraising committee that divvies up contributions among many candidates or other political committees.
Serve America PAC was among the top 10 in leadership PACs by total receipts from January 2017 to September 2018, according to a report by Issue One, a nonpartisan nonprofit organization that tracks campaign finance. Citing Issue One's research, Politico reported that for that period, Moulton's leadership PAC had the third-highest fundraising haul among Democrats, just behind House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland ($4.4 million), and U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California ($2.3 million).
Among the Democratic candidates Serve America backed, 21 were elected to the House and 18 flipped seats from Republican to Democrat.
In an email announcing the relaunch to supporters, Moulton noted that 18 of 41 House seats that flipped were supported by Serve America.
Among the Serve America candidates elected in 2018 were Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey, Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, Jared Golden of Maine, Max Rose of New York, Conor Lamb of Pennsylvania, Jason Crow of Colorado and Abigail Spanberger of Virginia.
Crow on Wednesday was named one of the House managers for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump in the Senate.
"It's another great example of how these Serve America veterans are leaders in Congress," Moulton said. He said the first goal of Serve America is to get more Democrats elected to Congress, and the second is "to change Congress."
He said the seven moderate freshmen members of Congress who in September wrote an op-ed published in The Washington Post that helped change the party's thinking on an impeachment inquiry were all Serve America candidates.
The Serve America organization also backed Dan McCready of North Carolina, who lost in 2018 to Republican Mark Harris in a race that was plagued by absentee ballot fraud by an operative working on behalf of the Harris campaign. The North Carolina Board of Elections ended up calling for a new, special election, but McCready, who ran again, narrowly lost in September to Republican Dan Bishop.
Some other notable losses for the PAC in 2018 included Iraq War veteran Gina Ortiz Jones of Texas, who was narrowly defeated by Republican Will Hurd for Texas' 23rd District, and ex-Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath of Kentucky, who lost a close race to Andy Barr, the incumbent for Kentucky's 6th District. McGrath is now running to unseat Republican U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in 2020.
New endorsements
In a statement, Serve America announced it is re-endorsing the 21 House freshmen members it supported in 2018, as well as some new candidates. The PAC is also backing Ortiz Jones, who is running again for the same seat, McGrath, and Dan Feehan of Minnesota, a teacher and Army veteran who is running again for Congress after losing a tight race in 2018 to Republican Jim Hagedorn.
Moulton said Feehan and Ortiz Jones lost by small margins, and he admired their tenacity to run again. Most people don't win their first election.
Other endorsements include Janessa Goldbeck of California, Zahra Karinshak of Georgia, Kai Kahele of Hawaii, Josh Hicks of Kentucky, Jackie Gordon of New York, Nikki Foster of Ohio, and Kim Olson of Texas, who are all making bids for House seats.
Serve America is also endorsing U.S. Senate bids for Michael Franken of Iowa and James Mackler of Tennessee.
The organization plans to endorse more House, Senate, state and local candidates throughout the year.
Candidates who get Serve America's endorsements also receive help with fundraising, communications and messaging, mentoring and ground support.
More than 60 potential donors attended a conference call Thursday with Moulton about the relaunch of Serve America.
Moulton is seeking a fourth congressional term this year, but he faces challenges from within his own party. Jamie Zahlaway Belsito and Angus McQuilken, both of Topsfield, and Nathaniel Mulcahy of Rockport have all launched 6th District congressional campaigns. Christopher Fisher, also of Rockport, has said he wants to run as an independent.
Ethan Forman
