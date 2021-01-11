Nancy Bush Ellis, sister and aunt of presidents, dies

President George H. W. Bush hides behind his sister, Nancy Bush Ellis, as he prepares for a jog along the C&O canal in the Georgetown section of Washington on Jan. 7, 1990. A longtime Democrat who helped her Republican brother and nephew get elected president, Ellis died of complications of the coronavirus Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at an assisted living facility in Concord, Massachusetts. She was 94. (Marcy Nighswander/AP file photo)