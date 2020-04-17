Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

A few showers early mixing with and changing to steady snow overnight. Low 34F. WSW winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

A few showers early mixing with and changing to steady snow overnight. Low 34F. WSW winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.