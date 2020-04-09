No halt to culture wars during coronavirus outbreak

Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Cloudy and windy with rain early...then becoming clear overnight. Low 38F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy with rain early...then becoming clear overnight. Low 38F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.