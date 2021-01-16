Online sign-ups complicate vaccine rollout for older people

Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Windy with rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers for the afternoon. High 48F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds developing late. Low around 35F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.