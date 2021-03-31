Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine protects younger teens

Richard Chung/Via AP/ Caleb Chung receives the first dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine or placebo on Dec. 20 das a trial participant for kids ages 12 to 15, at Duke University Health System in Durham, North Carolina. Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and strongly protective in kids as young as 12. The announcement Wednesday, March 31, 2021, marks a step toward possibly beginning shots in this age group before the next school year.