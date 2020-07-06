The Rev. Bret Hays of St. John's Episcopal Church in Gloucester regrets how much he initially downplayed the impact the novel coronavirus would have on his community.
"No one saw this coming and no one understood how bad this virus was going to be, including me," Hays told a Times reporter via Zoom call.
"But no one knew what was going to happen," he emphasized.
With a new understanding of the severity of a virus that has taken the lives of more than 110,000 people within the United States alone, the 38-year old central Gloucester resident and other Cape Ann residents acknowledge that the ramifications of the pandemic will far surpass those affecting people's health.
The race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden for the seat of president-elect is colored by a global pandemic that has the probable potential of seeping into every crevice of the United States' next four years.
Which of those two men is most prepared to take on the task of leading a country through it all is the question.
For 33-year old East Gloucester resident Ashley Sullivan, the leader of the country needs to be able to balance people's health, the economy, and social issues.
Donald J. Trump is that man for Sullivan.
"They have got to work hand in hand" said the new chairwoman of the Gloucester Republican City Committee. "Trump has a mind for business ... Politicians tend to focus on these social issues, and that is fine and we should always focus on stuff like that, but there needs to be balance there."
"Biden has a tendency to focus so much on the social issues that I have yet to hear a cohesive plan from him on how he would be able to move our country forward and help the economy," she said.
Peter Feinstein, an unaffiliated 75-year old Gloucester voter, says Biden is the obvious choice.
"I am going to vote for Biden," Feinstein said, explaining that his decision to vote for the remaining Democratic nominee is because he is not Trump.
"His handling of the pandemic has been poor and he saw it much too late," Feinstein said of Trump's leadership. "If he had asked people to quarantine and social distance from the beginning, he would have saved a lot of lives."
Trask Street resident Patrick Thomas will be voting the same as Feinstein when Nov. 3 comes around, explaining in an email to the Times that Biden "has the experience needed to provide a coordinated response to the dual crisis."
But even with his decision already made, the Democrat who identifies as a senior citizen doesn't think that the community is looking at the whole picture.
"This survey forgets that there is another crisis, perhaps even greater than the pandemic and the recession we are experiencing," wrote Thomas, who also sits on the Gloucester Democratic City Committee as its Ward 2 chair. "Unless we make remarkable efforts to combat climate change, we will be faced with tremendous problems."
Joe Sanfilippo, 48, of Washington Street is — as he said — most definitely voting for Trump.
"In my personal opinion, Biden had his chance as vice president. I think he is senile," said Sanfilippo, explaining that from his observation it looks as if the former vice president may have early stage dementia.
"Trump is the man that gets things done," the independent voter said. "He has a stern hand and gets things done fairly for the American people."
Back to normal
Getting back to some sort of normalcy seems to be a common thread among voters' top concerns. However, how their opinion on how that is executed varies.
"I think that the federal government should be there to offer the support that the state needs and when they need it," Sullivan said. "But I think it is up to our local leaders. They are the ones that know what is going on in our state, (Trump) doesn't know from a desk in Washington."
The state's governor, Gloucester's mayor and the city Health Department are those that she sees responsible for the bulk of the work.
She explained that if the state and country would let loose some of the current restrictions, the economy would be "back to where we were in no time."
Hays doesn't think Biden is the best person the nation could elect, but "he would at least stay out of the way and let the experts take the lead."
"I think we would be much better off if we had a president who would defer to scientific experts," said Hays, who identifies as a Democrat with a Libertarian streak. "I also have a serious problem with the lies and distractions that Trump has promulgated in those press conferences, especially the bizarre obsession with hydroxychloroquine," he said. "Unhelpful."
Thomas sees the selection of Biden aiding a swifter recovery, alternative to that of the current leadership.
"I do not believe that the recovery will be swift," wrote Thomas, explaining that he believes that recovery will take at least three years and possibly more. "If Democrats win the majority in the Senate and if Joe Biden wins the presidency, I believe that measures to provide a speedier recovery will be enacted."
"I am not certain that we will ever get back to a time like December of 2019," he added.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.