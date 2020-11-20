Sanders, Warren under scrutiny as Biden weighs Cabinet picks

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, center, speaks as Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., left, and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., listen during a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by ABC News, Apple News, and WMUR-TV at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, N.H., on Feb. 7. Sanders and Warren, the faces of the Democratic Party's far-left wing, are at risk of being excluded from the senior ranks of President-elect Biden's administration as the incoming president balances the demands of his party's progressive base against the political realities of a narrowly divided Senate. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)