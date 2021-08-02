Skipper: Docs show no coverup in submarine Thresher's sinking

The 278-foot long nuclear-powered attack submarine USS Thresher, a first in its class boat, is launched bow-first at the Portsmouth Navy Yard in Kittery, Maine, on July 9, 1960. The USS Thresher sank on April 10, 1963, killing all 129 crew on board, during an Atlantic Ocean test dive about 220 miles off the Massachusetts' coast. The release of about 3,000 pages of documents delving into the deadliest submarine disaster in U.S. history has not yielded any sinister effort to hide the truth, a retired Navy skipper says. (AP Photo/File)