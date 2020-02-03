Some hospitals wary as new liver transplant rules begin

Keelin Daly/Hearst Connecticut Media/Columbia University Medical Center Transplant Services surgeons watch a monitor as they perform a liver transplant on Sept. 13, 2011, at New York-Presbyterian Hospital in New York. Long-delayed rules that will more broadly share scarce donated livers go into effect Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. The aim is to make the wait for livers, and eventually all organs, less dependent on your ZIP code.