The crowd of nearly 3,500 chanted and cheered for Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren as she kicked off her presidential bid last February in Lawrence between two historic mills.
Bonnie DeRosa, of Andover, has been a fan of Warren for nearly two decades. She saw Warren fighting for the working class then, and her crusade has strengthened with time.
“I’ll stick with her as far as she can go,” DeRosa said this past Thursday.
In the year since Warren announced her candidacy, she has risen and fallen in the polls. She placed third in the Iowa caucuses and fourth in the recent New Hampshire primary. However, Warren’s supporters, many of whom were with her when she announced her candidacy in the Immigrant City, are as passionately behind her today as they were the day she announced. Most said they think the best is yet to come for the former Harvard law professor.
After the New Hampshire primary and back in the halls of the U.S. Senate, Warren herself said the Democratic primary race is “wide open.”
“There’s a lot of froth. It’s going to be a long process,” Warren said. Her campaign says she’s in the race for the long haul, noting that it has staffers in about 30 states.
To become the Democratic nominee, a candidate needs a majority of the 3,979 delegates that are awarded based on contests held in all 50 states and in a variety of American territories.
So far only 65 delegates have been awarded by the contests in Iowa and New Hampshire. The delegates are spread between the top five candidates — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders; former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar; former Vice President Joe Biden and Warren.
On Thursday, Warren told reporters, “I’ve gotten nearly $6 million online since Iowa because a lot of people out there are very committed to seeing me stay in this race.”
With a crowded field of candidates still in the fight, Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera expects Warren to do well in the upcoming primaries because of her anti-corruption message.
“She’s distilled this message because everyone feels these big institutions aren’t working for us .... They are not working for folks in my community,” said Rivera, who introduced at her campaign rally in Lawrence. “This economy might be good for people’s 401(k)s, but that doesn’t help you if you don’t have a 401(k) or a job to go with it or are working two to three jobs.
“She’s talking to the African American community in a way they have never been engaged, she’s talking to the Latino community in a way we have never we have never been engaged as voters, and we can vote for her,” Rivera said.
Third District Congresswoman Lori Trahan, who was in Lawrence a year ago supporting Warren and has campaigned for her in New Hampshire, echoed Rivera’s comments.
“We’ve just dropped the green flag in this presidential race and there’s a long way to go until November,” she said. “A third of those delegates will be decided on Super Tuesday. Team Warren has been building an organization in those states for months, investing in boots on the ground to support her bold, broadly appealing agenda.”
“The first two contests have shown us that voters are undecided, and still looking for a candidate who can take on and draw sharp contrasts with Donald Trump. Senator Warren is that candidate,” Trahan said. “She’s uniquely positioned to unite our party — from the progressives to the moderates — toward the common goal of removing this president, and advancing an agenda that will put working people first. I think when the dust settles on Nevada, South Carolina and Super Tuesday, we’ll be looking at a fundamentally different race.”
Warren’s rise and slip
In the summer of 2019 Warren started to break out of the pack of presidential hopefuls, according to data from Real Clear Politics, a news website that aggregates polling data. In July she was polling in the mid-teens, and in September she edged out Sanders, becoming the second top-polling candidate in the race.
“I was surprised that she rose up so high, right off the bat,” DeRosa said. “I was skeptical her message would resonate outside of Massachusetts.”
Warren rose as she rolled out her plans that addressed policy issues ranging from education to the environment to healthcare.
“I think (her plans) helped her for a while and she doubled down on that and began to rise,” said Jeff Berry, professor of political science at Tufts University.
Mid-September through mid-November she was polling above 20% in national surveys, according to Real Clear Politics.
“When candidates begin to rise in the polls they get more scrutiny from the press and through opposition research,” Berry said, pointing at Warren’s Medicare for All as the plan that got the most scrutiny.
Sanders also has a Medicare for All plan, but has remained more vague about how his administration would pay for it. He has said taxes will rise, but overall medical costs would be down for a majority of people.
“There might be some gender issues at work, (Warren) was far more criticized than Sanders on her plan,” Berry said, adding that it might have been Warren’s explanation of her plans down to the details might have also hurt her.
DeRosa admits it’s harder for a woman to exude confidence without criticism on the campaign trail, but she hopes to see more of it.
“I think she needs to stop asking for the vote the way she is. She’s worthy, capable and smart enough. Say, ‘This is the way it’s going to be when I’m president,’” DeRosa said. “My advice to her would be to remind people of her personal story, and I wish her continued success.”
Moving forward
No presidential hopeful has secured their party nomination without winning either the Iowa caucuses or New Hampshire primary since 1992 when Bill Clinton won the Democratic nomination and went on to become the president.
Becoming the eventual nominee “is a game of momentum,” explained Mary McHugh, professor of political science at Merrimack College. “She dipped in her momentum and Klobuchar and Buttigieg have taken some of that.”
McHugh noted Warren has pulled advertising and resources from Nevada and South Carolina, which are the next two states to vote, and instead has put her resources into Super Tuesday states Hillary Clinton won in 2016.
Thursday night Warren attracted about 4,000 people to a rally in a Super Tuesday state, packing multiple overflow rooms at a Virginia high school.
Addressing the crowd, she may have previewed what was to come — slamming Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire former mayor of New York City over his 2008 comments about ending redlining, a housing practice often called discriminatory, which he said helped trigger the financial crisis.
“That crisis would not have been averted if the banks had been even bigger racists, and anyone who thinks that should not be the leader of our party,” she said, drawing huge cheers and boos for Bloomberg.
In elections, past candidates who fail to capture momentum in the February contests don’t typically do well, McHugh said. However, after the problems with Iowa’s results and the historic crowded field of candidates that could change, she said.
“It is anyone’s ballgame at this point,” McHugh said. “It is going to be unlike any other election year we’ve seen.”
Warren supporter Lisa Demio of Hampstead said she is still fired up with supporting the Massachusetts senator. The large voter turnout — over 300,000 democratic ballots cast in the New Hampshire primary Tuesday — showed Demio that people are excited in this race.
“These fights are never going to be easy and she knows that,” Demio said. “She’s not a traditional politician…. She’s not going after this for the power, she wants to help the people — the people for her, the people against her, undecided voters and Trump supporters.”
Demio says that message will hopefully bring victory.
With a long way to go in the presidential race, Demio said it’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon, “I would say, ‘Stay in the fight, because girls win, that’s what we do.’”
The Associated Press contributed to this report by Madeline Hughes. She may contacted at mhughes@gloucestertimes.com.
