Study: Warming already baked in will blow past climate goals

A flock of geese flying past a smokestack at the Jeffery Energy Center coal power plant near Emmitt, Kansas, on Jan. 10, 2009. A new study says the amount of global warming already baked into the air because of past carbon pollution is enough to blow past internationally agreed upon climate limits. A study on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 takes a different look at what's called committed warming that comes from heat-trapping gases staying in the atmosphere for more than a century. (Charlie Riedel/AP file photo)