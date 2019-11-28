Suspect faces hearing in 'extreme cyberstalking' case

A warning sign and a police officer's vehicle at Walt Gilmore's home in North Salt Lake, Utah, in March. U.S. prosecutors arrested Loren Okamura, a Hawaii man, last Friday, Nov. 22, who they accuse of sending hundreds of unwanted service providers to the Utah home, including plumbers and prostitutes. It's unknown why the Gilmores were targeted or what if any relationship exists between Okamura and the family. Homeowner Walt Gilmore told The Associated Press in March he couldn't discuss why a protective order was sought against Okamura but that he was sure the extreme stalking was not random.Laura Seitz/The Deseret News