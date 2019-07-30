Top aides leave Dem campaign arm amid diversity complaints

In this Jan. 4 file photo, Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., walks to a group photo with the women of the 116th Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington. A mass departure of top aides is shaking House Democrats' campaign arm after Hispanic and black members of Congress complained that the staff lacked diversity. Bustos is chairwoman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. She issued a statement saying she had "fallen short" and would work to make the staff "truly inclusive." (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)