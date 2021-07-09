Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Rain and wind early. Scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 63F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Rain and wind early. Scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 63F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Localized flooding is possible.