Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Windy. Periods of rain and snow this evening, becoming snow overnight. Low near 30F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Periods of rain and snow this evening, becoming snow overnight. Low near 30F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.