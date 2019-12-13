Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Rain likely. Becoming windy late. Low 44F. ESE winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain likely. Becoming windy late. Low 44F. ESE winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.