BOSTON — American businesses added 661,000 jobs in September, reflecting continued but slower economic growth following massive losses in the spring linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The increase in total nonfarm employment was the smallest in the past five months and represented less than half of the gains in August, according to data published Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Leisure and hospitality, retail trade, and health care — three industries affected most sharply by the public health crisis and the changes it prompted to businesses — all reported significant job gains, while employment in the public sector dropped, BLS said.
Meanwhile, the national unemployment rate dropped 0.5 percentage points to 7.9% in September. The joblessness rate has declined from a national high of 14.7% in April, but is still more than twice as high as the 3.5% observed in February before the pandemic struck and upended public life.