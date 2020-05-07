Unanimous Supreme Court throws out 'Bridgegate' convictions

JULIO CORTEZ/AP file photo/The Supreme Court has thrown out the convictions of political insiders Bridget Kelly, left, and Bill Baroni, involved in New Jersey's "Bridgegate" scandal. The court says in a unanimous decision that the government had overreached in prosecuting Kelly and Baroni for their roles in a political payback scheme that created a massive traffic jam to punish a New Jersey mayor who refused to endorse the reelection of then-Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican.