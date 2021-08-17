US probing Autopilot problems on 765,000 Tesla vehicles

A Tesla 2018 Model 3 sedans sits on display outside a Tesla showroom in Littleton, Colorado, on July 8, 2018. The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla's Autopilot partially automated driving system, saying it has trouble spotting parked emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the action Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in a posting on its website. (David Zalubowsi/AP file photo)