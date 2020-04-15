Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Mostly clear skies early then becoming cloudy with a mix of light rain and snow late. Low near 35F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 60%..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies early then becoming cloudy with a mix of light rain and snow late. Low near 35F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 60%.