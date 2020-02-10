Weld collects endorsements in presidential campaign

BOSTON — As he aims for an upset win in New Hampshire over President Donald Trump, William Weld over the weekend secured the endorsement of former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, a moderate Republican whose tenure in office overlapped with Weld's.
"I have known Bill Weld since we worked together as governors, and I watched as he worked across the aisle to cut taxes, protect the environment and put Massachusetts on a path to tremendous job and economic growth," Whitman said in a statement. "His kind of leadership and collaboration is exactly what is needed — and sorely missing — in the White House today. It's time for Republicans to reclaim our party and elect a proven, inclusive and honest president."
Weld also announced support from former New Mexico Gov. Gary Johnson, who ran for president as a Libertarian in 2016 with Weld as his running mate.
"With Bill Weld, voters have a great opportunity to cast a vote in the Republican primaries for a candidate who is a true fiscal conservative and a proven champion for individual rights and inclusiveness. He is my friend, he has the experience and integrity to lead this nation, and I am proud to endorse him," Johnson said.
However, Weld hasn't netted the support of Gov. Charlie Baker.
In 2016, just before the New Hampshire presidential primary, Baker endorsed former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who dropped out of the race shortly after the Granite State voting. At the time, Baker said he didn't want to be accused of failing to lead.
"I don't ever want to be in a position where people say you didn't have a position on something of significance and importance," he said.
Baker learned the ropes of state government while serving under Weld, who lives in Canton, and under former Gov. Paul Cellucci.
A Baker political aide said Baker would not make an endorsement ahead of Tuesday's primaries in New Hampshire, but did not say whether the governor planned to offer an endorsement in the current cycle.
