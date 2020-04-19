Video tribute honors Oklahoma bombing victims
OKLAHOMA CITY — Survivors and loved ones of the 168 people killed in the Oklahoma City bombing were not able to gather Sunday to mark the 25th anniversary of the attack, but that did not stop them from remembering.
Because the annual remembrance ceremony was canceled due to coronavirus restrictions, the victims instead were honored with a video tribute followed by 168 seconds of silence.
Ordinarily, the city would have gathered Sunday at the memorial where the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building stood before it was destroyed by a truck bomb on April 19, 1995.
The prerecorded video drew praise state District Judge Cindy Ferrell Ashwood, whose sister, U.S. Housing and Urban Development attorney Susan Ferrell, died in the blast.
“They did just an extraordinary ceremony under extraordinary circumstances, it was just remarkable,” Ashwood said of the video put together by the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum.
North Korea: No 'nice note' sent to Trump
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea on Sunday dismissed as “ungrounded” President Donald Trump’s comment that he recently received “a nice note” from the North's leader, Kim Jong Un.
Trump said during a press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic Saturday that “I received a nice note from him recently. It was a nice note. I think we’re doing fine.” Trump also defended now-stalled nuclear diplomacy with Kim, saying the U.S. would have been at war with North Korea if he had not been elected.
North Korea’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that there was no letter addressed to Trump by “the supreme leadership,” a reference to Kim. It said it would examine why the U.S. leadership released “the ungrounded story” to the media.
The nuclear diplomacy has made little headway since the breakdown of their second summit in Vietnam in early 2019.
Police kill gunman who hijacked bus
ROWLETT, Texas (AP) — A passenger opened fire on a Dallas-area public bus on Sunday before hijacking it and leading officers on a chase that ended in a shootout.
The man got on the bus in Richardson, just north of Dallas, at around 11 a.m and opened fire, shattering windows, said Gordon Shattles, a spokesman for the Dallas Area Rapid Transit system. He then hijacked the bus and led officers on a chase before police used a spike strip to stop the vehicle in the suburb of Rowlett, Shattles said.
The man opened fire upon exiting the bus, leading officers to fire back, killing him, said Shattles, who didn't release the suspect's name. A DART officer and Garland police officer were shot and wounded, but their injuries weren't considered life-threatening, he said.
Nova Scotia shooting suspect in custody
ENFIELD, Nova Scotia (AP) — A Canadian police officer is dead and another injured after a shooting rampage Sunday in Nova Scotia, a senior police official said.
The suspect, identified as 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, was arrested by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police at the Enfield, Nova Scotia, gas station, northwest of Halifax.
The incident started in the small, rural town of Portapique. Several building fires were reported by residents as well.
RCMP Cpl. Lisa Croteau confirmed a tweet saying there are "multiple victims" but could not provide a number.
