The move to mostly virtual nominating conventions this year means a new landscape for politicians, delegates and at-home viewers. It also translates to an economic hit for the host cities of Milwaukee and Charlotte, according to a lodging industry group.
The Democratic National Convention is taking place entirely virtual this week, with no travel to Wisconsin.
The GOP, meanwhile, is now planning a scaled-down version of its convention, with limited in-person official business next week under a health and safety plan.
In a statement Monday, the American Hotel & Lodging Association said the re-worked conventions — which would have brought tens of thousands of visitors to the two cities if they were held in the traditional formats — "are just a microcosm of the hundreds if not thousands of major national and regional events that have been canceled since March, taking an enormous economic toll on not only the travel and hospitality industries but also the local economies of host cities and towns across the country."
The association said both Charlotte and Milwaukee were expecting a positive economic impact of $200 million, with hotels, restaurants, retail, catering services, event venues, transportation and other local businesses sharing the boom.
Chip Rogers, the association's president and CEO, said business travel is not expected to return to normal levels until 2023, and that dynamic could push hotels and local economics in conference and convention markets "to the brink of collapse." He called for Democrats and Republicans in Congress to unite to provide more relief to affected industries.
"Hotels are a major economic driver, and convention host cities benefit greatly from the uptick in visitors and activity, generating significant tax revenue," Rogers said in a statement. "Now these cities stand to lose out on millions of dollars."